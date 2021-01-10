300 supervisors will monitor 1,507 vaccination sites: BBMP chief

A total of 1,507 COVID-19 vaccination sites have been identified. Supervisors will be appointed for every five sites, said N. Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after reviewing various measures in place for the vaccination of 1.73 lakh health care workers under the first phase, he said training would be provided to the supervisors/sector officials about their roles and responsibilities. They will also be required to draw up a plan to ensure that 100 beneficiaries are vaccinated at each site per day.
“Special commissioners will be monitoring the vaccination activity in each of the eight zones,” he said.
In the second phase, frontline workers, such as officials with BBMP, Revenue Department and school teachers who have been deputed on COVID-19 duty will be identified. In the third phase, those above 50 years, those with co-morbidities will be covered.
“We plan on using the voters’ list to identify those aged above 50. Those below 50 years with co-morbidities will also be covered under the third phase,” he said.
