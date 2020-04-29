300 migrant workers return to their hometowns in Karnatka

After the State government directed the district administration to facilitate transportation of stranded migrant labourers, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has sent nearly 300 labourers to their native place within the State.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G.N. Shivamurthy said, “Based on details they furnished we have been making transport arrangements for labourers. Approximately 300 have been sent to their native places, a majority of them are from Raichur, Yadagir and other districts. Respective district administrations will receive them at the designated location and send them to their villages. Transportation facilities will be made available when we get requests from 20 people on certain routes.”

On Wednesday, too, many people were seen near the DC’s office asking officials to provide transportation facilities to reach their hometowns.

Mr. Shivamurthy noted that migrant workers from northern parts of the state are preferring to stay back in the city. “Many people are hoping that things will return to normal in the coming days and that they will get jobs,” he added.