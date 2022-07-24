300 bags of adulterated fertilizer seized

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 20:54 IST

The officals of Departments of Agriculture and Police on Sunday raided an old poultry farm near Mandakalli village and seized more than 300 bags of adulterated fertilizer.

Joint Director of Agriculture, Mysuru, Mr. Chandrashekar said they raided the the old poultry farm near Mandakalli village on the outskirts of Mysuru after receiving a tip off about the illegal activity. A large quantity of adulterants including red soil and red oxide, besides empty bags of well known fertilizer brands were recovered from the site.

The Mysuru South Police has booked an FIR and taken up the investigation, Mr. Chandrashekar added.