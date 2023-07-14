300 acres will be given to Foxconn soon: M.B. Patil

July 14, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Legal hurdles related to providing 300 acres to iPhone maker Foxconn have been resolved and the land will be handed over to the company soon, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil has said.

The Minister stated this in the Legislative Assembly while answering a question by BJP member Dheeraj Muniraju.

“A total of 300 acres will be given to the company in the ITIR spread over Devanahalli and Doddaballapur taluks. The company would invest around ₹8,500 crore to set up a manufacturing plant. The company can commence construction work soon after the handing over of the land,” Mr. Patil said.

The company had planned to start production at the plant by April next. The government is facilitating the commissioning of the project which would provide 50,000 jobs, he noted.

In the last three years, three major and medium industries have come up in Doddaballapur taluk. They had invested about ₹110 crore and generated nearly 1,450 jobs, the Minister added.

