30-year-old murdered in Shivamogga

The accused and the victim reportedly picked up a fight after taking alcohol.

Published - June 18, 2024 08:39 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend at a graveyard in Thuna Nagar police station limits in Shivamogga on Monday, June 17, 2024, night.

Raju Naik, 30, was allegedly murdered by his friend Vikram, according to the police. They picked up a fight after taking alcohol. Vikram allegedly stabbed his friend.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media that personal enmity was the reason for the murder. “The investigation is on. We will check if others were involved in the crime”, he said.

