30-year-old man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover

April 12, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man jumped to death from Nayandahalli flyover early on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Naveen. He was working on a contract basis at Karnataka Vidyut Kendra, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL).

According to the Byatarayanapura police, Naveen arrived at the flyover around 8.25 a.m. on his bike and jumped. His body has now been sent to Victoria Hospital. An FIR has been registered at Byatarayanapura police station. 

The police said that Naveen got married about four months ago. They are investigating the reason behind the death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

