30’ x 40’ ft flag unfurled at GMIT in Davangere

August 15, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
This 1,200 sq ft flag was hoisted on a 50 m tall mast on the premises of GM Institute of Technology in Davangere on Tuesday.

This 1,200 sq ft flag was hoisted on a 50 m tall mast on the premises of GM Institute of Technology in Davangere on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A huge flag measuring 30 x 40 ft was unfurled on the premises of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere during the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The 1,200 sq ft flag has been hoisted on a 50 m tall mast. It is said to the biggest national flag to be hoisted in Central Karnataka.

GMIT has in a press release said that all necessary measures have been taken to protect the sanctity and dignity of the national flag.

Hoisting the huge tricolour, trustee of Srishail Educational Trust Anith Kumar dedicated the huge national flag to the public on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he called upon youth to be patriotic and be part of the nation building activities and programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The students of GMIT presented patriotic songs and cultural programmes as part of Independence Day celebrations.

GMIT administrator Y.U. Subhashchandra, Vice-Chancellor of GM University H.D. Maheshappa, in-charge principal of GMIT Sunilkumar B.S., principals of various colleges under the university and teachers were present.

