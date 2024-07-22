GIFT a SubscriptionGift
30 tmcft of water released to T.N.: DKS

Published - July 22, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: file photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that 30 tmcft of water had been released to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery basin reservoirs till now.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “We are releasing 51,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day. We have released 30 tmcft till now and if we release another 10 tmcft, it will be in line with the quota in a normal rain month.”

“As a precautionary measure, we have instructed officials to fill up all the 1,657 tanks in the Cauvery basin area. The Agriculture Ministry has a target of sowing on two lakh hectares. We have taken up many programmes for this sowing season, including distribution of 5.9 lakh quintal seeds, stocking up of 27 lakh tonnes fertilizers and loan disbursals of ₹25,000 crore loans to about 30 lakh farmers through cooperatives,” he said.

