30 teachers from Mysuru to get district awards today

MYSURU

04 September 2021 20:29 IST

Thirty teachers from Mysuru district will be conferred with the best teachers’ award during the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Mysuru on Sunday.

Ten teachers each in the lower primary, higher primary and high schools have been chosen for presenting the district awards which will be presented at St. Matthias School in Bannimantap at 10 a.m.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will present the awards on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait will preside over the function.

The function will be held under the joint auspices of the district administration, Mysuru zilla panchayat and the Department of Public Instruction.

Meanwhile, two teachers from Mysuru district have been selected for the best teachers’ awards presented at the State level in Bengaluru. K. Sangeetha, an art teacher from the government high school in G.B. Sargur in H.D. Kote taluk and Mahadev from the government primary school, M.C. Hundi in Mysuru taluk, will be receiving their awards at the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“I am extremely delighted to have been chosen for the award after 22 years of my service. The award has given me immense strength to work better,” said Mr. Mahadev, who had received the district best teacher award three years ago.