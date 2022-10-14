30 taken ill after drinking contaminated water

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 30 villagers were admitted in hospital after drinking contaminated water in Mandewal tanda, Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, on Friday.

It is the second such incident in Mandewal tanda in a span of one month. On September 10, nearly 50 people, including children, were taken ill after they consumed water supplied through a pipeline that had corroded and developed holes through which rainwater got mixed with potable water.

Besides, three more deaths were reported after the victims consumed contaminated water in the tanda a few months ago.

Even after the incident, the gram panchayat and taluk health officials have failed to take any steps to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Of the 30 patients, 22 of them have been admitted to the taluk hospital and eight people were shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) owing to lack of medical facilities at the taluk hospital.