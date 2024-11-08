30 students and 6 faculty members from Karnataka to travel to University of East London 

A cohort of 30 students from public universities in Karnataka, six faculty members, and officials from both Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the British Council will travel to the University of East London in the UK from November 9 to 24.

The group will embark on an educational tour as part of the British Council’s SCOUT (Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent) programme.

The objective of the programme is to provide exposure and skills to talented young people without means to access international education and inspire them to excel in higher education, innovation, and research. The students can make new connections there, while also gaining skills and confidence that are on par with students having greater access to international experiences and exposure.

The group consists of students studying second-year undergraduate courses at universities and government first-grade colleges. It includes 11 students from the general category, eight from the OBC, three from minority communities, and eight belonging to the SC category. They have been selected to ensure fair representation and social justice for all meritorious students across various backgrounds, said the government officials.

The course module will focus on four proposed themes - study of sustainable development goals from an Indian perspective, infusion of local critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, entrepreneurship, and personality development.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar, who officiated the ceremony on Friday that marked the commencement of the delegation’s journey, said, “This initiative exemplifies our commitment to providing global opportunities to the students of our State. Today’s ceremony is a proud moment, as we send off a group of bright minds to the UK to engage with renowned institutions and gain invaluable international exposure. By connecting with these institutions, we aim to foster a generation of leaders capable of driving a change. I am confident that the SCOUT program will empower the students and faculties with the knowledge and skill that are needed to excel on international platforms and make Karnataka proud.”