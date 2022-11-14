30 sambar deer, 40 spotted deer to be translocated to Dandeli

November 14, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The management of Mysuru zoo has taken up the major task of translocating surplus sambar deer and spotted deer from its collection to distant Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district.

After its successful translocation of over 50 spotted deer that were surplus in its collections to Arabhitittu wildlife sanctuary about three years ago, the zoo is now preparing for a similar exercise. The present effort is a challenging one considering the distance as the herbivores had to be translocated to the tiger reserve that is over 500 km from Mysuru.

The zoo has expertise in efficiently translocating surplus stock of deer to the forests and zoos. The animals will not be tranquilised for their shifting but they would be conditioned naturally so that they easily move into custom-built containers kept in their enclosure, and later safely transported in trucks.

As per the animal collection plan suggested by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the zoo should display not more than 30-40 deer. But the zoo has sambar deer and spotted deer in surplus numbers. The overcrowding prompted the authorities to take steps for releasing the surplus in the wild.

As many as 30 sambar deer and 40 spotted deer would be translocated to Dandeli. The conditioning of the animals is on and they would be moved once the temporary enclosures in Dandeli were ready to house the herbivores.

The zoo has already received the consent from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for the mega translocation, which may take some time as the soft release has to be done in phases. Each crate can hold about 5-6 sambar deer and 7-8 spotted deer. Two custom-designed containers had been placed inside the enclosures at the zoo for conditioning.

ZAK Member Secretary and APCCF B.P. Ravi said improvised enclosure at the forest will ensure the translocated deer got accustomed to the new habitat as food provided in the beginning will be gradually reduced so that they would fend for themselves.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kullkarni said with the deer being a sensitive animal, the possibility of them getting injured in the tranquilisation process was high. Therefore, the zoo adopted the conditioning method which has been successful in the past. The custom-built containers are kept in the deer’s enclosure with feed. Once they get used to the container, it would be shut and then lifted carefully with a crane and placed on the truck.

What is crucial here is that the truck should not stop en route and its engine should not turn off for keeping the animals calm all through their journey.

In a span of 15 days, without causing any external injury, 52 deer were translocated to Arabithittu in 2019 by the zoo. This was one of the success stories of the zoo since the exercise was carried out in a professional manner.

The forest in Dandeli was identified for the translocation only after the area was studied and it was discovered that the habitat supports herbivores like sambar deer and spotted deer with ample fodder availability.