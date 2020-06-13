30 positive cases, 17 discharged in D.K.

Dakshina Kannada reported the highest 30 COVID-19 positive cases in a day on Saturday.

Also, 17 persons were discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital after testing negative for the infection on the day.

Of the 30 positive cases, 25 persons, which included two one-year-old boys and a 61-year-old woman, were those who returned to the city from Saudi Arabia on June 5 and June 10.

Mumbai returnees

Five persons, which included a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, who returned from Mumbai recently, also tested positive, according to a health bulletin issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner.

Of the 17 discharged from the hospital on Saturday, the youngest was a 14-year-old girl and the oldest was a 65-year-old-man.

With this, 118 active persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the bulletin.

15 test positive in Udupi

As many as 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Saturday.

A health bulletin issued here said that all the 15 persons have travel history to Maharashtra and returned to the district recently. The 15 persons included a six-year-old girl. All of them had been shifted to the COVID-19 hospitals in the district for treatment. As many as 110 persons who had recovered were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the district on Saturday. There are 420 active COVID-19 cases in the district. Meanwhile, the total number of persons who had tested positive to COVID-19 in the district since March reached 1,005. A total of 584 persons had been discharged from the COVID-19 hospitals in the district since March.