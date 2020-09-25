30 organisations extend support

HUBBALLI

25 September 2020 19:27 IST

As many as 30 organisations have extended support to the call for a Karnataka Bandh given by farmers organsiations on Monday, to protest against the recent amendments to various laws pertaining to the farm sector.

In a meeting organised by the Janatantra Samaj in Dharwad on Friday to discuss the plans for Monday’s agitation, the office-bearers of 30 different organisations expressed their support to the agitation.

Social activist and president of Citizens For Democracy S.R. Hiremath chaired the meeting which was attended by members and office-bearers of like-minded organisations. The participants expressed displeasure over the State government’s anti-labour and anti-farmer policies and emphasised the need to oppose the move strongly.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Hiremath said that the recent amendments to various bills pertaining to farmers and the working class would adversely affect their life and also the farm sector. The organisations would support the bandh call and would also continue fighting the government for any move against the people, he said.

The meeting later chalked out plans for a protest march to be held on Monday and its route. They decided to take out a protest march on Monday from Kadapa Maidan to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and stage a demonstration there.

The meeting has also decided to make an appeal to shop-keepers and autorickshaw drivers to support the bandh call.