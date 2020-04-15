30% of State’s industries will resume activities from April 20, says Shettar

At least 30% of manufacturing and other industries/establishments, located largely in rural areas of Karnataka, would become operational from April 20, Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told The Hindu.

As the second phase of the national lockdown began from Wednesday, the Centre issued fresh guidelines to all States to permit some industries, with riders, to operate after April 20.

The State has around 6.5 lakh industries, comprising largely of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 30% of them are located outside the city corporations such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Belagavi. About 2.25 lakh industries located in rural areas of the State would be permitted to run from April 20.

Though there is no clarity about the reopening of industries in city corporation limits like Bengaluru and Mysuru, sources in the government said the officials have been working out a plan to reopen industries cluster-wise in cities. The officials are expected to make a presentation on this to the government to take a final call. Hubs such as Peenya industrial area, Kamakshipalya industrial area, and Rajajinagar industrial area are all located in the Bengaluru City Corporation limits.

While industrial towns, special economic zones, export oriented units located outside the city corporations/municipalities would be allowed to function as per norms, managements of these units must strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs as well the Union Ministry of Health while resuming activities, Mr. Shettar said.

Industries, for instance, located in Bidadi, Nelamangala, Doddaballapur, Chickballapur, all on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Belur on the outskirts of Hubballi, Narsapura on the outskirts of Kolar, and Vasanthanarasapura on the outskirts of Tumakuru would be permitted to undertake business. Units in these areas would resume activity with less than 50% of the strength.

“Karnataka’s Industries Department has been in touch with the Centre on the necessity of resuming industrial activities to revive the economy, which has been witnessing slow growth. Opening of industries would not only bring in revenue to the government in the form of taxes, but also enable the employees to earn their livelihood,” Mr. Shettar said.

Industry bodies of the State have welcomed the Centre’s decision, but decided to write to the State and Union governments seeking relief measures, particularly to MSMEs.

“The Centre’s guidelines provided a ray of hope for industries, but they would face many difficulties in resuming production activities since a large number of workforce had gone to their native places. Moreover, employees would face difficulties of attending factory work owing to closure of mass transportation,” said C.R. Janardhana, president of FKCCI.