30 more stations in Mysuru division to get free Wi-Fi

The Ministry of Railways, in its 100-day action plan, had proposed to provide Wi-Fi at several railway stations across the country.

Accordingly, the Wi-Fi facility exists at 1,603 stations in the country. The plan is to provide connectivity at over 4,800 stations through private and government agencies.

Presently, the Mysuru division has Wi-Fi in over 55 railway stations and 30 more will be connected, taking Wi-Fi connectivity tally to 85 stations here, an official said.

As per an official of RailTel Corporation, a public sector undertaking owing a pan-India optic fibre network along railway track, the corporation is the executing agency of the project that is being implemented through Tata Trusts, harnessing the task of establishing necessary technical infrastructure at the chosen stations.

Works are being carried out with the aim of commissioning the facility within the time limit. Mysuru division administration is providing support for the introduction of the facility to fast track. Infrastructure works required to putting the facility in place are currently under way at 30 identified stations.

The facility will enable passengers to access the Internet for free for thirty minutes at a time while waiting. The new stations proposed for this facility include Sagarakatte, Hosa Agrahara, Narimogaru, Ammasandra, Devanur, Chikmagaluru, Sasalu, Karajgi, Thalaku and Molakalmuru.