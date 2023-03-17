30 international passengers mistakenly dropped at domestic arrivals in KIA 

March 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

There was a security lapse at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as 30 passengers who had arrived from Colombo were mistakenly dropped at the domestic arrivals early on Friday.

Passengers of the Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 173, which arrived at KIA at 2.30 a.m., were dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of terminal-1 instead of the international arrivals bus gate. The terminal-1 operates both international and domestic flights.

The incident was confirmed by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), which operates the airport. “On Friday, 30 passengers who travelled on Sri Lankan Airlines UL 173 were erroneously dropped at the domestic arrivals bus gate of BLR Airport instead of international arrivals bus gate,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Upon arrival at the domestic baggage claim area, the passengers realised that they were in the wrong arrival area and that there were no immigration counters to complete the immigration procedures.

The passengers are said to have alerted airport staff about the mistake. “The passengers entered the domestic baggage claim area. However, the terminal operations team along with CISF and immigration were alerted and the passengers were immediately moved to the international arrivals for immigration. Thereafter, the passengers proceeded to the international baggage claim area,” the spokesperson added.

BIAL further said the human error caused the confusion and corrective measures are being taken.