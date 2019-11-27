30 injured as KSRTC bus hits tanker

Over 30 persons, including students, sustained grievous injuries when a KSRTC bus hit a diesel tanker on the outskirts of Sindgi town of the district on Wednesday. The accident took place on NH-50 near Yenkanchi village.
The bus was going to Sindgi town from Jewargi. The front portion of the bus was heavily damaged.
Locals rushed to the spot to help the victims. They offered water and tried to prevent bleeding. The rescue operation was also joined by the personnel of Fire and Emergency Service and the police. The injured, including students of a degree college in Sindgi, were immediately shifted in private vehicles and ambulances to the district hospital.
