As many as 30 passengers suffered injuries after a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus on its way to Shahabad fell off a bridge across the Kagina on Thursday.

As the bus passed through the narrow bridge across the river, the driver lost control when the axle rod connecting the steering wheel broke and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Some of the passengers who suffered severe injuries have been admitted to the District Hospital in Kalaburagi.