30 hostel residents test positive

HUBBALLI

16 April 2021 22:53 IST

After RT-PCR tests were conducted on residents of various government-run hostels in the twin cities, as many as 30 were found COVID-19 positive.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, as per directions of the Health Ministry, RT-PCR tests were conducted on residents of hostels run by the Social Welfare Department in the twin cities. However as some of them returned to their native places before the results were confirmed, it had become a matter of concern for the administration as they would then have to trace their primary and secondary contacts too.

According to the release, 10 out of 530 students staying at Gauri Shankar Postmetric hostel at Saptapur area in Dharwad and seven girls at Kaveri Hostel on Karnatak College premises have tested positive. However, they vacated the hostel and returned to their native places before getting the results.

Thirteen students of BVB Engineering College Technology staying in Sahyadri Hostel tested positive. They too have been isolated and given treatment, the release said.

Second wave

Mr. Patil said that with the onset of the second wave, teenagers and middle-aged persons were getting infected and should take all precautionary measures. They should compulsorily use face masks, wash their hands regularly with soaps, use sanitisers, and maintain physical distancing.