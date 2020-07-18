30 health teams to look for contagion in sealed areas

MYSURU

18 July 2020 15:28 IST

2,300 Rapid Antigen Kits supplied for door-to-door screening and testing

A day after some parts of Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru came under lockdown, 30 health teams have set out to screen and test people at their doorsteps in a bid to control the COVID-19 cases and deaths which have witnessed a huge spike in the areas coming under the constituency.

Already, 2,300 Rapid Antigen Kits had been supplied for the task and wherever necessary the kits are used to test the persons with COVID-19 symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is no dearth of kits. If we want more, the government is ready to supply them. What’s crucial at this stage is the support from local residents in the fight against the contagion. They should not hide symptoms and ill-health. We hope the public cooperate and support when the teams arrive at their doorsteps for screening,” said District Health Officer Venkatesh.

He said the Deputy Commissioner had convened a meeting with the leaders of the community and the constituency and they have agreed to extend cooperation to bring down the cases and deaths. “We are confident of getting support. A COVID-19 Care Centre has also been planned at a local dental college building for isolating the newly-detected patients from the area,” he said.

Medical shops warned

Meanwhile, the State government has warned medical shops against selling Rapid Antigen Kits or diagnostic kits to the public for the self-test.

The Deputy Drug Controller, Mysuru, said the government has learnt about people using the kits for conducting the test on their own against COVID-19.

While seeking support from the public in the ongoing fight against the contagion, the official, in a circular, warned retail and wholesale pharmacy dealers against selling such kits to the public. The dealers are warned of legal action if they continue to sell the kits, subverting the government’s efforts.