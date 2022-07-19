30 engineering colleges chosen for upgradation to global standards

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 22:26 IST

Each district will have a college of technological eminence in five years: Ashwath Narayan

Thirty engineering colleges in the State, including 14 government colleges, have been chosen for being upgraded as “technical colleges of global standards” under the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE), according to Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. Speaking after receiving the report submitted by a High-Power Committee headed by VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa in Bengaluru, the Minister said, “At the rate of one college in each district, 30 colleges across the State have been selected under RETE. These colleges are chosen under the three categories of incubation, accelerator and Super-30. Private colleges have been considered in districts where there are no government colleges.” RETE will be implemented under the joint collaboration between the government, industry and VTU, who will share expenses needed for infrastructure and other necessities.



