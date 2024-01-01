30 colleges to take part in three-day cultural festival starting tomorrow in Dharwad

January 01, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Students from 30 colleges in Hubballi Dharwad are expected to take part in a three-day cultural festival, Sarthavaha-2024, to be held at Karnatak Arts College, Dharwad, from Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Registrar of Karnatak University A. Chennappa said that the event is being held in association with the Ministry of Tourism.

He said that the inaugural event of the three-day festival is scheduled at the Srujana Ranga Mandir on Karnatak College campus. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate it and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad will be a guest of honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with them, film director and writer Yogaraj Bhat and theatre director Yashwanth Sardeshpande will be special invitees.

Coordinator Jagadish K. said that as part of the three-day festival, there will be various competitions, including elocution competition, water colour painting, food expo and contest, folklore dance and singing, quiz, e-poster making, skit and rangoli drawing.

The valedictory session will be held at 4.30 p.m. on Friday. Singer Anuradha Bhat will be the chief guest. Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi will be a guest of honour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.