30 cases to be withdrawn: Madhuswamy

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 12, 2022 20:25 IST

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the Cabinet sub-committee will be looking into withdrawal of 30 cases registered against individuals for their participation in various protests and strikes since 2019.

Mr. Madhuswamy, who is heading a Cabinet sub-committee, said the panel would go by merit of the case and recommend withdrawal. The cases would not be withdrawn on the basis of political parties and organisations. The previous Congress government too had withdrawn cases registered against individuals and organisations, he said.

