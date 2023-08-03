ADVERTISEMENT

30 % accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway involved two-wheelers: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

August 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Soon after the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) banned two-wheelers and three-wheelers such as auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday in a release said that in the past six months, two-wheelers were involved in around 30% accidents, majority of which were fatal or grievous injuries on the expressway.

The data shared by the ministry reveals that vehicles like cars and bikes accounted for 65% to 75% of over-speeding-related accidents, reaching speeds of up to 160 kmph.

The lack of lane discipline on the expressway has also proven to be a significant contributor to accidents. Nearly 25% of the recorded cases involved rear-end collisions, mainly caused by slow-moving vehicles occupying the right-most lane and disregarding lane discipline, said the release.

Faced with an increasing number of accidents,the NHAI has banned two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadricycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1.

