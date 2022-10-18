3-year-old boy feared drowned in a drain in Bengaluru, search operations on

An uncovered ‘rajakaluve’ (storm-water drain) in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

As many as 25 personnel from fire and emergency services launched a search operation at the storm water drains for a three-year-old boy who is feared to have fallen into an open drain while playing with other children in Varthur on Sunday.

The victim, Kabir Saud, is the son of a couple from Nepal who are staying in a rented house on Balegere road in Varthur.

The boy was playing in front of the house along with other children and went missing. One of the girls told the anxious parents that he slipped into an open drain. Two teams of fire and emergency service personnel launched the search operations and more personnel joined on Monday.

The Varthur police have registered a missing case and are monitoring the search operation.