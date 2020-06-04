‘3 wrong decisions of Modi govt. led to coronavirus spread’

Vijayapura

04 June 2020 15:56 IST

Accusing the Modi government of functioning like ‘Tughlak Darbar’ where nothing is planned and managed scientifically, MLC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Prakash Rathod has said faulty implementation of lockdown has caused huge loss to economy and death of migrant workers on their way home.

He told presspersons here on Thursday that three decisions of the Modi government were responsible for the increasing number of COVID cases in the country which have crossed 2 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

“Despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioning about coronavirus in February itself, the Modi government did not take any action on suspending international flights. The Modi government, to build up its image at international level, compromised with the health of people by organising a huge ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Gujarat and the government was also busy in destabilising the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. These are three major reasons why coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably in the country today”, Mr. Rathod said.

Describing the sudden announcement of nation-wide lockdown as an unscientific and unplanned decision like demonetisation, Mr. Rathod said that because of the decision, countless migrant workers are suffering.

“The poor migrants workers including children, women and elderly persons faced agonising days as they had to walk hundreds of miles. Several of them lost their lives on way home. No proper plan was made to transport these workers.”

Mr. Rathod said that the Congress urged the Modi government to pay R₹10,000 to each poor citizen to tide over the situation. The party has also asked the government to increase the wage under MGNREGA. “But the adamant government seems to have no concern for the people of India. While other developed counties are paying dole to jobless youths, the Modi government is only busy rendering lip service”, he said.

Referring to the State government, he said that it is facing lack of coordination between Health Minister and Medical Education Minister with regard to handling of the COVID situation.

Congress district president, Raju Algur, and leaders including Mohammed Rafiq Tapal were present.