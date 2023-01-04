3 women arrested in burglary case

January 04, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Kuvepunagar police have arrested 3 women allegedly involved in burglary and have recovered 160 gm of gold valued at ₹7.5 lakh from them. A release said that a housewife had filed a complaint of theft in her house when she was out to learn two-wheeler driving from a woman trainer. It transpired that the trainer had two accomplices who got duplicate keys made to gain access to the house of the complainant. The police have seized 1 two-wheeler, 3 mobile phones besides ₹12000 cash from the accused.