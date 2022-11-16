3 tiger cubs whose mother was snared tracked in Nagarahole

November 16, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MYSURU

:

The 3 tiger cubs who mother was snared to death on the outskirts of Nagarahole, have been tracked and found to be healthy and feeding on prey animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed more than 3 days of relentless combing of the forests and the peripheral area near the Taraka dam in the Antharsanthe range of Nagarahole National Park which is also a tiger reserve.

When the carcass of a tiger was found snared in a trap set to capture wild boars on November 12, its identity was established as the same animal which used to be sighted with three cubs near Taraka.

There were concerns that the cubs were not in a position to hunt on their own as they were hardly 6 to 8 months old and hence would starve to death.

So the authorities set up 30 camera traps and deployed about 130 field staff to comb the area. Two drones were deployed to get an aerial view of the terrain that could be beyond the reach of the foot patrolling field staff. Four elephants were also part of the combing operation to track the tigers.

Trending

C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarhole, said they discovered a few pug marks and fresh scats and hence kept combing the area and it has now transpired that the three cubs were fine and have survived on their own. ‘’This is good news as there are indications that the cubs have hunted down a prey animal’’, he said.

When the carcass of the prey animal was found on November 15, the authorities installed a few more camera traps near the spot and the image of the cubs feeding on the carcass were also captured. A closer look at the three cubs indicated that they were healthy and seem to be around 10 months to 11 months old, said Mr.Harshakumar.

The earlier plan was to track and rescue the cubs and shift them to a rehabilitation centre as it was speculated that the cubs could not hunt and survive on their own in the wild.

‘’But now it is clear that the cubs are capable of surviving. However, there will be constant monitoring of the three cubs to keep a track on their health till we are confident or satisfied of their ability to survive on their own’’, said Mr.Harshakumar.