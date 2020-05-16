3 test positive in Shivamogga

Shivamogga

16 May 2020 20:42 IST

Three more persons including a four-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday. All the three have travel history to Mumbai.

The swab samples of a 42-year-old person from Chandaladimba village in Baalur gram panchayat limits of Hosanagar taluk, who was working in a hotel in Mumbai, and his four-year-old daughter have tested positive. Following relaxation of the travel restrictions, he had returned to the district with his wife and two daughters. On their arrival on May 14, they were sent to a government quarantine facility near their native village. After the swab samples of the father and the elder daughter tested positive, both were sent to the designated hospital in Shivamogga city for treatment. The health condition of his wife and another daughter, aged two, is being closely monitored.

The swab samples of a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Sagar town with travel history to Mumbai, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately after her arrival in Sagar, she was sent to the quarantine facility. She was shifted to the designated hospital in Shivamogga city on Saturday for treatment.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Shivamogga district has risen to 12.