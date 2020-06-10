3 test positive in Hassan

Hassan

10 June 2020 19:23 IST

Three persons tested positive to COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. With that, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 215 in the district.

All the three fresh cases were reported in Arkalgud taluk. The patients have been admitted to the COVID hospital in Hassan. So far 151 people have been discharged after they recovered. As many as 64 people are undergoing treatment.

Among the cases reported so far, Channarayapatna taluk recorded 151 cases. As many as 25 people of Holenarsipur, 15 in Alur, six in Arkalgud, three in Arsikere and 15 in Hassan tested positive.