3 students injured as plaster from ceiling falls on them
The incident occurred in a government school
Three students suffered injuries when plaster on the ceiling fell on them at a government pre-university college at Santhepet in Hassan on November 23.
The students were attending a class when the plaster fell on them. The injured students have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The injuries are said to be minor.
The incident is being attributed to incessant rains in recent days.
Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the students.
One of the students who suffered injuries when plaster from the ceiling fell during a class, at the government junior college in Santhepet, Hassan on November 23, 2021.
