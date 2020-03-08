3 RTPS employees killed in accident on NH 69

Shivamogga

08 March 2020 14:14 IST

Three employees serving with Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on National Highway 69 near Kaspadi village in Sagar taluk in the wee hours of Sunday.

They have been identified as G. Thippanna, 60; Venkatesh, 55; and Siddappa, 40. Nagaraj, another employee of RTPS, who was seriously injured, has been admitted to McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. The deceased and the injured are said to be functionaries of the employees’ association of RTPS.

The accident took place when they were heading towards Kargal near Jog to attend a private programme. Police said that while negotiating a bend near Kaspadi, the driver lost control over the car and it hit the roadside tree.

All the three were killed on the spot. The vehicle was completely smashed and the police had to use gas cutters to remove the bodies from it. Vehicular movement on the highway was paralysed for sometime owing to the mishap. Sagar rural police have booked a case in this connection.