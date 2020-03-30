3 PHCs roped in for OPD services

The outpatient department (OPD) services of McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) would be extended from three primary health centres (PHCs) in the city, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has said.

McGann Hospital has been reserved for treatment of COVID-19 cases. Barring the cases related to paediatrics and obstetrics, the OPD services of all other departments have been stopped here.

Speaking at a meeting held at his office, Mr. Sivakumar said that, henceforth, barring paediatricians and obstetricians, all expert doctors with McGann Hospital will extend OPD services and primary-level medical treatment to the patients at the PHCs at Tunga Nagar, Vidya Nagar and Kote Road. The doctors at these PHCs would refer those who need in-patient treatment to Subbaiah Hospital and Research Centre.

At Subbaiah Hospital, the Arogya Mitras, facilitators serving under Ayushman Bharat scheme, would extend guidance and information for the patients who require hospitalisation, he added.