3 passengers from U.K. test positive in Karnataka

Staff Reporter

28 December 2020 02:34 IST

Three passengers who came from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. While as many as 153 of them were tested on Saturday, 87 tested negative and the reports of 63 are awaited.

The bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that so far, 26 passengers coming from the U.K. tested positive. A total of 1,587 passengers coming from U.K. have been tested and 1,264 have tested negative, while the reports of 297 passengers are still awaited. The State government is keeping a close watch on passengers coming from the U.K. owing to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.

Meanwhile, as many as 911 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 9.16 lakh. The total number of discharges in the State stands at 1,214, taking the total number of discharges to 8.91 lakh. Out of the total 13,080 active cases in the State, as many as 209 patients are admitted in intensive care units . As many as 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 12,062. As many as 94,795 tests were conducted in the State on Saturday.

