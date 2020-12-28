3 passengers from U.K. test positive in Karnataka

Three passengers who came from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. While as many as 153 of them were tested on Saturday, 87 tested negative and the reports of 63 are awaited.
The bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare states that so far, 26 passengers coming from the U.K. tested positive. A total of 1,587 passengers coming from U.K. have been tested and 1,264 have tested negative, while the reports of 297 passengers are still awaited. The State government is keeping a close watch on passengers coming from the U.K. owing to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.
Meanwhile, as many as 911 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 9.16 lakh. The total number of discharges in the State stands at 1,214, taking the total number of discharges to 8.91 lakh. Out of the total 13,080 active cases in the State, as many as 209 patients are admitted in intensive care units . As many as 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 12,062. As many as 94,795 tests were conducted in the State on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath