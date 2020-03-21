3 new COVID-19 cases today

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the State on Saturday, taking the total positive cases to 18. The new cases include a 32-year-old person from Gowribidanur and his mother who returned from Mecca. Details of the third are yet to ascertained.
A revised order on COVID-19 regarding containment measures has been issued by the Director of Health & Family Welfare Services which includes the additional provisions and the closure of certain activities and institutions has been extended upto April 1.
A circular has been issued to Health & Family Welfare Department officials and staff at all levels to work even on Sundays and general holidays without fail till March 31. A total of 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the management of COVID-19 cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.