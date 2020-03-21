3 new COVID-19 cases today

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the State on Saturday, taking the total positive cases to 18. The new cases include a 32-year-old person from Gowribidanur and his mother who returned from Mecca. Details of the third are yet to ascertained.

A revised order on COVID-19 regarding containment measures has been issued by the Director of Health & Family Welfare Services which includes the additional provisions and the closure of certain activities and institutions has been extended upto April 1.

A circular has been issued to Health & Family Welfare Department officials and staff at all levels to work even on Sundays and general holidays without fail till March 31. A total of 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the management of COVID-19 cases.