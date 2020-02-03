3 new cases of KFD detected

Three new positive cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, have been reported in the district since February 1.

On February 1, the blood samples of a 39-year-old woman from Genasinakuni village in Sagar taluk tested positive for KFD. She was suffering from fever and ache in joints since January 16. At present, she is being treated at Government Sub-divisional Hospital in Sagar town. The woman was administered three doses of vaccine against KFD, but she has been tested positive.

In Tirthahalli taluk, the blood samples of two persons - one from Sindhuwadi village and another from Kuduvalli village - tested positive on February 2. The patient from Kuduvalli had received primary dose of vaccine against KFD and the booster dose was scheduled for February second week.

Ashoka M.V., Tirthahalli Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu that the 34-year-old person from Sindhuwadi village who was tested positive for KFD was a migrant agriculture labour.

Mr. Ashoka said that, as the white blood cell and platelet count of the labourer was low, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Manipal for additional treatment. His health condition is being closely monitored.