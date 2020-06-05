3 more cases in Hassan

Hassan

05 June 2020 15:40 IST

Three more people, who had just returned from Mumbai, tested positive to COVID-19 infection in Hassan on Friday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 201 since May 12, when the first five cases were reported.

So far, the district has collected samples from 8,345 people. The results of 30 samples were still awaited.

As on Friday, the number of total active cases stands at 101, as 100 people have been discharged after treatment. A majority of the cases reported in the district had a history of travelling to Mumbai.