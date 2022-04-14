3 men flee with 100 cylinders, land in police net

They cheated a gas agency into giving them the cylinders for ‘an event’

The sky-rocketing prices of fuel and LPG have turned the stuff memes are made of into reality. The police, amidst solving thefts of gold, silver and other valuables, have ended up probing an incident of gas cylinders being stolen.

The Amruthahalli police on Thursday arrested three persons and recovered 100 commercial cylinders worth ₹6 lakh, which they had taken from a gas agency on the pretext of buying them.

The accused, Suhail Ahmed, 34, Syed Jaif Pasha, 20 and Ganesh, 31, approached a private agency seeking to buy the cylinders for a programme they were organising. They paid an advance amount to take the delivery, and assured the agency that after the programme they would return the empty cylinders and pay the remaining amount.

Trusting them, the agency delivered the consignment to the accused who fled with the cylinders after switching off their phones. After realising that they had been cheated, the manager of the agency, situated near the Coffee Board, approached the police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused, arrested them, and recovered the 100 cylinders, an autorickshaw and a goods van used by the accused for the crime.

The accused had planned to sell the cylinders in black and make money, the police said. It’s being ascertained if the accused have any criminal background.