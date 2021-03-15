3 members of ISIS module arrested

NIA conducts search operations at 11 locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, along with the local police, conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations, including two in Bengaluru, eight in Kerala, spread over Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, and one location in Delhi, in a case pertaining to alleged terrorist activities of a group led by Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya from Kerala for his ISIS link. Three persons, who were allegedly part of the ring, were arrested on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahaya, Mushab Anuvar and Dr. Rahees Rashid. Ameen was leading the module and the other two arrested were his close associates, a release said.

According to the officials, the group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module.

The NIA had registered the case against seven known and unknown accused persons under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act on March 5 this year.

The probe revealed that the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Mohammed Ameen, had identified certain individuals in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

Further, Mohammed Ameen had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir immediately after his return to India from Bahrain in March 2020 and had been camping in Delhi for the last two months for establishing connection with Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives having allegiance to the ISIS, officials said.

The officials carried out search operations on the premises of the accused Mohammed Ameen and his associates who were members of various groups and channels on encrypted chat platforms. Several digital devices, including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination, the release said.