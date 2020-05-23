₹ 3 lakh compensation each for families of two dead workers

YADGIR

23 May 2020 06:26 IST

The Labour Department has directed the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board to release compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the families of the two workers who died of burns at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A total of eight workers, including the two dead, who were working at a scrap tyre burning unit at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Hub in Yadgir district, suffered severe burns on March 10 when a boiler burst during work hours.

All the injured were rushed to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Raichur and later referred to Hyderabad for further treatment where Hussain and Arif died on March 13 and March 21, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

MLA Naganagowda Kandkur raised the issue on the floor of the House and urged the State government to release compensation to the families of those who died in the Hyderabad hospital and also pay hospital expenses to the injured workers.

Considering the issue on humanitarian grounds, the Labour Department has passed the order directing the board to release compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the families of the dead workers and also pay 50 % of hospital expenses for the injured workers.

It has also directed the factory owner to pay the balance 50 % of the hospital expenses for the injured workers.

The Labour Department further directed the board to pay the entire hospital expenses if the factory owner fails to pay his share as directed and later, initiate legal action against him.