Karnataka

₹ 3 lakh compensation each for families of two dead workers

The Labour Department has directed the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board to release compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the families of the two workers who died of burns at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

A total of eight workers, including the two dead, who were working at a scrap tyre burning unit at Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Hub in Yadgir district, suffered severe burns on March 10 when a boiler burst during work hours.

All the injured were rushed to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Raichur and later referred to Hyderabad for further treatment where Hussain and Arif died on March 13 and March 21, respectively.

MLA Naganagowda Kandkur raised the issue on the floor of the House and urged the State government to release compensation to the families of those who died in the Hyderabad hospital and also pay hospital expenses to the injured workers.

Considering the issue on humanitarian grounds, the Labour Department has passed the order directing the board to release compensation of ₹ 3 lakh each to the families of the dead workers and also pay 50 % of hospital expenses for the injured workers.

It has also directed the factory owner to pay the balance 50 % of the hospital expenses for the injured workers.

The Labour Department further directed the board to pay the entire hospital expenses if the factory owner fails to pay his share as directed and later, initiate legal action against him.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:30:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/3-lakh-compensation-each-for-families-of-two-dead-workers/article31656084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY