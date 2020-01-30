Karnataka

3 killed in KSRTC bus-carrier collision

more-in

Three people died and 11 suffered injuries in a collision between a KSRTC bus and mini-passenger carrier on National Highway 206 near Sulekere in Arsikere taluk on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj, Yallaiah and Ramesh – all travelling by the mini-passenger vehicle (Tata Magic). Among those injured, the condition of four is said to be critical.

Arsikere Rural Police have shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 3:38:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/3-killed-in-ksrtc-bus-carrier-collision/article30691777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY