3 killed in KSRTC bus-carrier collision

Three people died and 11 suffered injuries in a collision between a KSRTC bus and mini-passenger carrier on National Highway 206 near Sulekere in Arsikere taluk on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj, Yallaiah and Ramesh – all travelling by the mini-passenger vehicle (Tata Magic). Among those injured, the condition of four is said to be critical.

Arsikere Rural Police have shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.