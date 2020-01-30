3 killed in KSRTC bus-carrier collision

Three people died and 11 suffered injuries in a collision between a KSRTC bus and mini-passenger carrier on National Highway 206 near Sulekere in Arsikere taluk on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj, Yallaiah and Ramesh – all travelling by the mini-passenger vehicle (Tata Magic). Among those injured, the condition of four is said to be critical.
Arsikere Rural Police have shifted the injured to the nearest hospital.
