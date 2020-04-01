3 Jamaat attendees in quarantine in Kodagu

Thirteen persons from Kodagu had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi. One among them is already in quarantine and steps had been taken to place two others, who had returned to the district, in the government-facilitated quarantine.
Five others had been placed under quarantine in Delhi and the remaining five are living other districts whose administrations had been alerted about them, according to the Kodagu district administration.
