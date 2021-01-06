3 held for creating fake property documents

Mysuru

06 January 2021 18:51 IST

MUDA suspects organised racket, cautions public

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) personnel foiled an organised attempt to sell a high-value property with fake documents, in the city.

Three persons have been taken into custody and search is on for other kingpins behind the racket. The MUDA suspects an organised racket behind sale of properties based on fake documents and said that such cases are on the rise. It cautioned the public and the financial institutions to ascertain the veracity of the documents with MUDA before committing to any transaction in their own interest.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev told media persons here on Wednesday that an attempt was made to procure loan for a plot measuring 80 ft x 100 ft. in Yadavgiri. The panel of advocates enlisted by the bank to give their legal opinion based on the documents suspected something was amiss and contacted the Mysuru south sub-registrar’s office. The party seeking loan had also refused to submit original documents which reinforced their suspicion that the documents were not original.

It was confirmed that the 30 documents submitted by the potential buyer seeking a loan was fake following which the MUDA and the SBI sought police assistance to get to the root of the racket. The sellers were asked to visit the advocate’s office to collect the documents where the police in plain clothes were waiting for them and took them into custody, said Mr. Rajeev.

The documents submitted to the SBI for loan was faked in such a manner that it created an impression of a genuine sale deed with ragged edges, discoloured paper in a bid to mislead the buyer that the documents were genuine and were issued decades ago. On cross-checking the signature of the official concerned it transpired that such a person was not heading the MUDA during that period.

Mr. Rajeev said there was an organised racket behind this as there was no dearth of vacant sites and plots allotted decades ago. It was incumbent on the allottees or the existing owners to fence the property and install a board of their ownership so that people are not lured to buy properties leading to disputes over ownership.

The MUDA Chairman said such cases were on the rise in times and cited an example where a property owner in Jayanagar found to his discomfiture that a plot owned by him had already been sold to another person by creating fake documents and the issue was now before the court.

The role of Smitha Devaiah, who is on the MUDA legal panel, in preventing this fraud came in for appreciation and Mr. Rajeev appealed to all banks and financial institutions to get the documents authenticated from MUDA before sanctioning any loan. A separate cell to authenticate the documents has already started functioning and banks and the public should make use of the same to prevent fraudulent transactions, he added.