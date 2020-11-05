3 from Bengaluru held, fake currency notes seized

Hassan

05 November 2020 19:59 IST

Sakleshpur police have arrested a couple and their son on charges of circulating fake currency notes and seized machines used to print them at their residence in Bengaluru. The arrested are Ajay, 54, his wife G. Shantakumari, 50 and their son Thomas, 23, residents of Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

Sakleshpur DySP B.R. Gopi received information about three people making purchases in shops using fake currency notes at Anemahal near Sakleshpur on B.M.Road around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The officer sent his staff o the spot. The police noticed that the accused possessed 44 fake currency notes of face value ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹200.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, in a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, said the prime accused, Ajay, was working in a printing press. He had procured a computer, scanner, and printer to print fake currency notes. The police, who searched his place at Bengaluru, found the machines and fake notes of face value ₹5.72 lakh.

The three used to hire a private car and go on a trip to different places, making purchases in roadside shops. They would purchase items of low price paying fake currency notes and get genuine notes as change. The police also seized genuine notes worth ₹1.52 lakh, besides a car from the arrested.

The SP has appreciated the police officers for their investigation in the case.