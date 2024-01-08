ADVERTISEMENT

Three fans of ‘KGF’ actor Yash electrocuted while erecting birthday banner in Gadag district

January 08, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The flex banner had a steel frame, which touched a high tension wire passing over the road, resulting in electrocution of the trio

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of actor Yash who entered the league of pan-India stars with KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

A celebration planned for the birthday of Kannada film actor Yash turned into a tragedy after three fans died of electrocution while trying to erect a flex banner in their village in Gadag district of Karnataka on January 7. Three others suffered injuries in the mishap.

The mishap occurred around midnight when fans of Yash tried to erect a flex banner, at Ambedkar Nagar in Suranagi village of Laxmeshwar taluk, wishing the actor on his birthday. The flex banner had a steel frame, which touched a high tension wire passing over the road, resulting in electrocution of the trio. While two youths died on the spot, another passed away in Laxmeshwar hospital. Three others have been hospitalised. 

The deceased are Hanumanth Harijan, Murali Naduvinamani and Naveen Gaji.

In their enthusiasm to erect the banner at midnight, the youths reportedly did not notice the high tension wire passing over the road, witnesses told the police.

A pall of gloom descended over the village. Laxmeshwar police have registered a case. Shirahatti MLA Dr. Chandru Lamani visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured persons.

