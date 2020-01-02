3 die in fire mishap

Three members of a family died in a fire accident at Gaarehatti in Chitradurga on Thursday. The police gave the names of the deceased as Arun (40), Latha (35) and their daughter, Amrutha (13).

A fire broke out in the house of Arun and even before the fire tenders arrived to rescue them, all the three members of the family were burnt alive.

Kote police visited the place and are conducting an inquiry.