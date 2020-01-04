3 dead in road accident in Tumakuru

Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a four-wheeler (Omni van) and a private bus on NH-206 near Doddaguni in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district in the early hours of Saturday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Vasanthkumar (23), Ramaiah (62) and Narsamma (60) of N. Hosahalli in Gubbi taluk. The injured — Ravikumar (23), Radhamani (30), Narasimha Murthy (40) and Gowramma (28) — were travelling in the van. They were shifted to Tumakuru district government hospital. Gowramma has been referred to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru.

Narasamma’s relatives and villagers were taking her to a hospital in Nittur when a private bus, heading to Shivamogga from Bengaluru, collided with the van on the tank bund road near Doddguni around 2 a.m.

The two vehicles caught fire and Vasanthkumar, Ramaiah and Narasamma were burnt alive in the van. The passengers in the private bus escaped unhurt.

A case has been registered in the Gubbi police station.